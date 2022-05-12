Laal Singh Chaddha’ new song ‘Main Ki Karaan’ is OUT NOW!

A new track from Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been released today. The makers shared the second track from the film on Thursday, titled Main Ki Karaan? and it is all about first love. The actor launched the first song Kahaani last month with heavy promotions, interviews, Instagram lives, and special filters. The latest song was delivered as a surprise to his fans on Thursday.

Composed by Pritam, the melodious song has been crooned by none other than Sonu Nigam, accompanied by Romy. The beautiful lyrics of the song have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

A new poster was also launched with the song which showed a young Laal with a young girl, walking through a path lined with tall trees, holding hands. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump and the scene looks like an exact replica of scenes that featured a young Forrest and young Jenny.

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures. The film is all set to release on August 11, 2022 in theatres worldwide. It also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in guest appearances.