Sonam Kapoor is the new mom-to-be in the B-town

A new member is soon to be added to the Kapoors family and they are going crazy over the news. Actor Sonam Kapoor is pregnant and she revealed this on Instagram.

On Monday Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos with her husband Anand Ahuja. It showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support? We can’t wait to welcome you.” Sonam added the hashtags #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022 with her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Soon after this post her family members also took to Instagram and shared the good news.

Anil Kapoor’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Rhea Kapoor’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Whereas Arjun Kapoor shared in his story: