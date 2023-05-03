Sonam Bajwa’s ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ trailer out

Makers of the ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ starring Sonam Bajwa on Tuesday unveiled the trailer.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam treated fans with the movie trailer and captioned it, “Are you all ready??? Bahut mehnat te cha naal film banayi aa… trailer vekh ke dasseyo kiven da lageya #GoddayGoddayChaa Trailer Out Now. #GoddayGoddayChaa releasing worldwide on 26th May!”

The trailer of the film is being helmed as a laughter riot! Sonam Bajwa crusades the mission to take women of the ‘pind’ along with the ‘baraat,’

The trailer features Sonam, Tania, Gitaj, Gurjazz, Nirmal Rishi in a new avatar.

The film takes a dig at the patriarchal rituals prevalent in Punjab back in the day and also reunites Sonam Bajwa and Tania for the second time after the massive success of ‘Guddiyan Patole.’

The film stars Sonam Bajwa, Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia and Gurjazz in pivotal roles. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is written by ‘Qismat 2’ fame Jagdeep Sidhu and shall be directed by the National award-winning director (Harjeeta) Vijay Kumar Arora who also directed the superhit film, ‘Guddiyan Patole.’

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shared, “‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is an end-to-end family entertainer arriving in the summer holidays for the audiences to relish and Sonam, Tania, Gitaj, Gurjazz have done a commendable job. Vijay Arora’s cinematic vision just doesn’t let you turn your gaze away from the screen. We are thrilled to bring such a compelling story to our audience.”

Vijay Kumar Arora, director of the film said, “‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a film made with a lot of heart. We are sure that the audiences shall love the film as much as they have loved the trailer.”

Sonam Bajwa shared her experience, “‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a complete family entertainer and shall leave the audiences in splits. It was a creatively enriching experience to play ‘Rani.’ Can’t wait for the audiences to see the film.”

Tania stated, “I really enjoyed working on this one. ‘Godday Godday Chaa’ is a feel-good film with a heart touching message. Really excited for the audiences to watch it.”

Zee Studios and V.H Entertainment joined hands for their next film ‘Godday Godday Chaa’, which is slated to release on May 26, 2023.