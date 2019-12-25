As Deepika Padukone aced the Chhapaak promotional tour with her fashion statements, she recently shared pictures with Punjabi film actor Sonam Bajwa and Southern film industry actress Nithya Menen.

While Deepika is dressed in a satin floral white and blue printed overall-jump suit, Sonam is seen in a cream suit while Nithya is sporting a navy blue jumpsuit.

Deepika shared the pictures on her official Instagram handle and captioned it, “My conversation with @sonambajwa was incredibly insightful,inspiring and filled with laughter!Thank You Sonam for the love and energy!”

The Muklawa actress also shared the picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “I couldn’t stop staring at how beautiful you are ,@deepikapadukone Loved talking to you on food ,fun and #Chhapaak Wishing you a super successful release of #Chhapaak on January 10th 2020.”

Deepika shared a picture with Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen and wrote that not only were both of them from the same city but also from the same college.

Chhapaak also features Vikrant Massey in the lead and has been directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The film has been adapted from the real life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, an acid attack survivor.

Chhapaak is slated to release on 10 January 2020.