Chinese blockbuster ‘Ne Zha 2’ gears to hit Indian theatres

Blockbuster Chinese animated flick ‘Ne Zha 2’ is finally going to hit Indian theatres on April 25. Directed by Jiaozi, the film has been smashing records since its release. Mounted on a budget of $80 million, the film has racked up over $2 billion, worldwide. Surpassing the whopping collection of ‘Inside Out 2,’ the title boats the crown of the biggest animated film of all time. Moreover, the film is also the fifth highest-grossing title in history after surpassing ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.’

With Jiaozi at the helm, Encore Films and Warner Bros. Discovery, India are serving as distributors for ‘Ne Zha 2.’ The title will release in its original Mandarin language with English subtitles.

Since its release, the film has shattered box office records earning over $2 billion, globally. The majority stake comes from domestic sales. The feat makes the title the highest-grossing film ever in a single market. The title is also the fifth-biggest film of all time. It ranks just behind ‘Titanic’ ($2.2 billion). The other highest-grossing titles it follows are ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ ($2.3 billion), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ($2.7 billion), and ‘Avatar’ ($2.9 billion). Additionally, ‘Ne Zha 2’ is the sixth biggest IMAX release of all time.

Joyce Lee, Managing Director of Encore Films issued a statement expressing excitement over the film’s Indian release. “Ne Zha 2 has achieved remarkable success in Southeast Asia, breaking all box office records. We are thrilled to present this captivating blockbuster to Indian audiences in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. We hope viewers will enjoy the animation and look forward to delivering more exciting content to India in the years ahead.”

Denzil Dias, VP & Managing Director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros. Discovery, also weighed in on the release. “We are incredibly excited to bring the global cinematic phenomenon, Ne Zha 2, to Indian audiences. This animated masterpiece has not only shattered box office records worldwide, grossing over $2 billion, but has also won the hearts of millions with its breathtaking animation and powerful storytelling. Ne Zha 2 promises to transport Indian viewers into a mesmerizing world where mythology and imagination converge to take them on an epic journey beyond cultural boundaries.”

‘Ne Zha 2’ follows the 2019 blockbuster. Inspired by the 16th-century Chinese novel ‘The Investiture of the Gods,’ the film focuses on a young hero with magical abilities.