‘Fermat no Ryori’ anime series to premiere in July

‘Fermat no Ryori’ (Fermat’s Cooking) the upcoming TV anime based on the cooking manga by Yugo Kobayashi (Aoashi) locks premiere. Ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a tantalising teaser trailer and a new poster to promote the series. The series will stream in Japan on Saturdays on the TV Asahi Network as part of the ‘IMAnimation’ programming block beginning in July 2025. Meanwhile, international release details are yet to be announced.

‘Fermat no Ryori’ is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yūgo Kobayashi. The manga has been serialized in Kodansha’s shōnen manga magazine since September 2018. Following this, a television drama adaptation aired from October to December 2023. Now, the anime adaptation is gearing to make way.

Prior to the release of the teaser, the makers announced two major cast members who have lent their voices to the show. Ryosuke Tomita (Sota Higure in ‘Sasaki and Miyano’) voices Gaku Kitada. Gaku is a young boy who aspires to be a mathematician but gets overwhelmed by the talents of real geniuses. After facing hurdles in his quest, he tries his hand at something new. On the other hand, Taito Ban (Amane Fujimiya in ‘The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten’) is cast as Kai Asakura. Kai is an energetic chef who runs one-star restaurant K at the young age of 23.

The manga follows the life of Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar. He is joined by Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku’s journey of becoming an ace mathematician is hurdled by setbacks, he meets Kai. While Kai is running his own food business, Gaku joins an attempt at something new.