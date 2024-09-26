Sobhita Dhulipala opens up on her simple engagement with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya made waves in August after the couple announced their engagement. Since then, fans have been buzzing with excitement to know more about the marriage plans of the new couple in town. Recently, the ‘Monkey Man’ star Sobhita Dhulipala opened up about her simple, intimate, and endearing engagement with Naga Chaitanya.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala relationship timeline

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Sobhita Dhulipala talked about her simple engagement with Chay. She revealed that a moment like that didn’t need any embellishments and it was just perfect. “I don’t think I went into the moment with a lot of expectations or dreams, planning…no. I think I was there. It was quite relaxed, simple, sweet, intimate and warm. It was everything I thought it would be. When beautiful things happen, I don’t feel the need for embellishments. That moment itself fills me. So, I didn’t feel like it was simple or it was not; it was what it was meant to be, and it was perfect.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)



Moreover, the ‘Made in Heaven’ star added that she always imagined herself getting married. She also added that she likes to stick to traditions when it comes to the special moments in her life. Talking about her love for a vibrant wedding, she said, “It’s interesting how you look at photographs of some wedding, you could tell this is from here, it represents this particular culture, this must be their roots, or this jewellery is from this part, you could piece together a story of a heritage. It’s very beautiful. I am not a minimal type of person. I mean that could be a mood, or looks for some day, but I think for these occasions, which are ceremonial, I like full fervour.”

Also Read: Love, Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala navigates complex family relationships

As the conversation progressed, Sobhita delved into motherhood and looked forward to the day it will happen. She iterated that she always thought that she always wanted the whole motherhood experience. Moreover, she added, “I was very clear about it, and getting married, and I always saw myself in that setting. I always wanted Telugu-ness to be a part of moments like this.”

On August 8, Telugu star Naga Chaitanya and ‘The Night Manager’ fame Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged. Superstar Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya’s father announced the happy news on social media. On the acting front, Naga Chaitanya will next headline the film ‘Thandel.’ Meanwhile, Sobhita’s next ‘Love, Sitara’ releases tomorrow, September 27.