Naga Chaitanya on divorce with Samantha, and Sobhita receiving criticism

As much as celebrities’ professional lives attract public scrutiny, their personal lives are also a talking point. Despite them trying to keep their personal lives out of the limelight, public curiosity, speculations, and opinions are always present. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce also became a huge topic of public discussion. Their split in 2021 left the public divided with several debates on social media. Moreover, Chay’s recent marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala attracted the actress massive criticism. Several netizens blamed her for Chay and Samantha’s split. In a recent conversation, the actor opened up on the issues.

Naga Chaitanya recently appeared on the Raw Talks with VK podcast. Talking about the hate on their divorce, he said that they iterated having personal reasons. “When we announced our separation, we put out a post saying we had our own reasons, and we were moving on. What other explanation is actually required? I hoped that the audience and media would respect our request for privacy. But it just became headlines, talking points, gossip, and basically, entertainment.”

He noted that any further comment from his side would also stir gossip and create news. “That video byte would give rise to more articles, more gossip, etc… Even now, years after we went our separate ways, there would be interviews where someone would try to provoke an answer out of me. See, I have moved on with grace, and so has Samantha. We have so much respect for each other. Whatever happened was for the betterment of us. I have repeated this many times, and yet, the questions keep on coming. So, how do I even try to put a full stop to something that I haven’t written.”

He argued that people should instead channel their energies towards positivity. “Spread positivity instead. See, I have come out of the marriage, gained strength, found love again, and moved on. Also, whatever happened in my life isn’t something that hasn’t happened in anyone else’s life. So, why am I treated like a criminal?”

During the conversation, Naga Chaitanya also talked about Sobhita getting hate from netizens. “I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn’t deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter.” Continuing, he said, “She came into my life… we met in a very organic way, a beautiful way. Just like a social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started, and our relationship slowly built from there. She has not been connected to my past in any way at all.”

He added, “I feel very bad for her, but at the same time, I have to thank her very much. She’s very understanding and patient. With so much maturity, she navigated through all this. She is, in fact, a true hero for me in so many ways. To face this is not easy.”