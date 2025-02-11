Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops cryptic post after Naga Chaitanya’s comments on their divorce, and Sobhita

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently dropped a cryptic post on her Instagram stories talking about human development. While she didn’t explicitly aim her post towards anyone, netizens believe it aims towards Naga Chaitanya. Samantha’s post comes in the wake of Chay’s recent comments about their divorce and his subsequent marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala. Talking about his and Samantha’s split, he iterated that both of them have moved on. Moreover, he expressed regret that Sobhita is attracting criticism for his previous split.

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a quote by Sadhguru. The quote reads, “As a human, you are not a being. You are becoming an ongoing process. Nothing is fixed; you can be whichever way you want to be.”

Naga Chaitanya recently appeared on the Raw Talks with VK podcast. Talking about the hate on their divorce, he said that they iterated having personal reasons. “When we announced our separation, we put out a post saying we had our own reasons, and we were moving on. What other explanation is actually required? I hoped that the audience and media would respect our request for privacy. But it just became headlines, talking points, gossip, and basically, entertainment.”

He noted that any further comment from his side would also stir gossip and create news. “That video byte would give rise to more articles, more gossip, etc… Even now, years after we went our separate ways, there would be interviews where someone would try to provoke an answer out of me. See, I have moved on with grace, and so has Samantha. We have so much respect for each other. Whatever happened was for the betterment of us. I have repeated this many times, and yet, the questions keep on coming. So, how do I even try to put a full stop to something that I haven’t written.”

During the conversation, Naga Chaitanya also talked about Sobhita getting hate from netizens. “I feel very bad for her (Sobhita). She doesn’t deserve it. She is not at fault in this matter.” Continuing, he said, “She came into my life… we met in a very organic way, a beautiful way. Just like a social media chat on Instagram, our friendship started, and our relationship slowly built from there. She has not been connected to my past in any way at all.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s split in 2021 left the public divided with several debates on social media. Moreover, Chay’s recent marriage to Sobhita Dhulipala attracted the actress massive criticism. Several netizens blamed her for Chay and Samantha’s split.