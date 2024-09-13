Love, Sitara trailer: Sobhita Dhulipala navigates complex family relationships

The trailer for the much-anticipated film ‘Love, Sitara’, featuring Sobhita Dhulipala, has just been released, promising a compelling dive into the intricacies of family life and relationships. This slice-of-life drama is set to premiere on ZEE5 on September 27, and it aims to capture the essence of modern familial complexities.

In the trailer, we meet Tara, played by Sobhita, an independent interior designer. Initially skeptical about marriage, Tara finds herself on the verge of tying the knot with Arjun, portrayed by Rajeev Siddhartha, a passionate chef. As the countdown to their wedding begins, hidden truths and unresolved issues surface, challenging their seemingly perfect relationship.

Watch ‘Love, Sitara’ trailer here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

ZEE5 shared the trailer on its official Instagram, emphasizing the film’s themes of “endless drama, chaos, marriage mayhem, and secrets of a dysfunctional family.” It sets the stage for a heartfelt exploration of how communication and honesty are vital in navigating close relationships.

Sobhita shared her thoughts on the character of Sitara, describing her as a complex individual on a journey of self-discovery. “Playing Sitara has been a meaningful journey for me, a coming-of-age in real life,” she remarked. The film explores the patterns we inherit from our families, prompting Tara to confront her choices and the dynamics within her family. She highlighted the courage Sitara demonstrates in shattering societal expectations and being true to herself, making her a relatable character for many women.

The filming of ‘Love, Sitara’ took place in Kerala during the challenging backdrop of the Covid pandemic. Sobhita reflected on this experience, stating, “We navigated some very unique challenges during Covid lockdowns. I hope this humble, heartfelt story resonates with you as much as it did with our cast and crew.”

Rajeev Siddhartha expressed his excitement for the project, describing his character, Arjun, as ambitious yet faced with unexpected challenges just before the wedding. “The complexity and realism of the characters are what I love most about this film,” he said.

Director Vandana Kataria shared insights into the creative process behind ‘Love, Sitara’, describing it as a long yet rewarding journey through the ups and downs of the pandemic. She aims to offer a modern twist on the classic Bollywood love story, hoping to ignite discussions on love, forgiveness, and the challenges of marriage.

‘Love, Sitara’ also features a talented ensemble cast, including Sonali Kulkarni, B Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, and others.