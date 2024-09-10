SNL welcomes 3 new cast members for milestone 50th season

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” aka SNL is gearing up for its historic 50th season with an exciting lineup of new talent. The network has officially welcomed three new cast members: Ashley Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline, who will join the show as featured players when it returns on September 28, 2024.

The upcoming season marks a significant milestone for SNL, which is celebrating its five-decade run with a special three-hour primetime event on February 16, 2025. As the show prepares for this landmark season, there have been some changes to the cast. While many familiar faces from last season will be returning, a few notable departures have occurred. Punkie Johnson and Molly Kearney left the show over the summer, and Chloe Troast, who was a featured player last season, will not be back. Troast expressed her disappointment on Instagram, sharing, “Unfortunately I was not asked back to SNL this season. I wish I was going back to be with all the amazing friends I made there; it truly felt like home. But it wasn’t in the cards.”

Despite these changes, several cast members from last season are moving up in the ranks. Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker will be the main additions as well. Fans can also look forward to former cast member Maya Rudolph returning to portray Vice President Kamala Harris, adding a touch of political satire to the season’s election-themed sketches.

In addition to the cast announcements, SNL fans have another treat to look forward to: Jason Reitman’s film “Saturday Night,” which recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, is hitting theaters later this month.

As for the new additions, Padilla brings experience from L.A.’s Groundlings comedy troupe and appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Night Court.” Wakim, a stand-up comedian with credits on “The Tonight Show” and at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, joins the show with a strong comedic background. Wickline, known for her work with the popular TikTok sketch show Stapleview, is ready to bring her unique style to the SNL stage.