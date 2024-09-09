BLACKPINK’s Jeanie signs solo deal with Columbia Records

BLACKPINK star Jeanie has signed with Columbia Records for her solo endeavors. The deal is in partnership with her record label and entertainment company, ODD ATELIER. Additionally, it was revealed that Jeanie will release a new single in October of this year.

This announcement follows the BLACKPINK members’ decision to part ways with YG Entertainment for their solo projects. The sensational girl group made this announcement in December. However, they assured fans that all group activities will continue under YG Entertainment. Meanwhile, Jennie has launched her label, ODD ATELIER, Lisa has established her label, LLOUD, and Jisoo, alongside her brother, has founded BLISSOO. It was also previously reported that BLACKPINK member Rosé was considering a partnership with BLACK LABEL for her solo projects.

Jennie’s track “One of the Girls,” a collaboration with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, released in June 2023. The track featured in HBO’s “The Idol,” which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, according to Billboard. The BLACKPINK songstress’ solo track has since amassed over 1 billion streams on Spotify. Additionally, the RIAA certified the track as Platinum. After “One of the Girls” she released her next single, “You and Me,” which debuted at the top of the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. With this impressive milestone, Jennie became the second BLACKPINK member to achieve this feat, following Rosé, whose track “On the Ground” first achieved this milestone.

In 2018, Jeanie released her first solo song, titled “SOLO,” which quickly topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. In 2024, the K-pop sensation also released several collaborative songs, including “SPOT!” with ZICO and “Slow Motion” with Matt Champion.

Recently, Jeanie made headlines by securing the trademark for her English name. On August 2, Korean news outlet Star News revealed that Jennie had acquired the trademark for her English name, Jennie Ruby Jane. The process, which took more than a year, concluded with Jennie becoming the official and legal owner of the Jennie Ruby Jane trademark.

In related news, after splitting from YG, BLACKPINK member Jisoo released her debut album, “Me,” in March 2023. The album includes hits such as “Flower” and “All Eyes on Me.” Jisoo has also recently launched her record label, BLISSOO. Lisa, on the other hand, released her first solo single since the split, “ROCKSTAR,” in June and has also launched her label, LLOUD. Meanwhile, Rosé’s debut solo album, “R,” came out in March 2021.