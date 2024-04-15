Dua Lipa to host and perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in May episode

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is set to light up the stage of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in May, not just as a musical guest, but also as the host, promising viewers an unforgettable blend of music, humor, and celebrity flair.

The announcement of Lipa’s dual role came as a delightful surprise during a recent episode of the show, hosted by Ryan Gosling. SNL, through Deadline, expressed their excitement, noting Lipa’s electrifying performances and infectious energy as perennial crowd-pleasers. Lipa herself confirmed the news on her Instagram, hyping up her fans for what she calls “DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!”

Fans can anticipate an evening brimming with surprises, laughter, and of course, show-stopping musical performances. With seven Brit Awards and three Grammys to her name, Lipa has firmly established herself as a global pop sensation. Her chart-topping hits have captivated audiences worldwide, and her recent collaborations and solo releases continue to make waves.

Notably, Lipa made her acting debut in the blockbuster film ‘Barbie’, where her groovy anthem ‘Dance the Night’ featured prominently. From infectious duets like ‘Cold Heart (Pnau remix)’ with Elton John to her own chart-toppers, Lipa’s star power knows no bounds.

As anticipation builds for her return to the SNL stage, viewers can expect nothing short of an epic episode. Dua Lipa’s magnetic presence, coupled with her undeniable talent, ensures that this Saturday Night Live appearance will be one for the books. So mark your calendars for May 4 and get ready for the entertainment by the one and only Dua Lipa!