Singer Sona Mohapatra, known for being an open campaigner of the #MeToo movement was ridiculed for sharing pictures of herself in a swimsuit on social media.

A section of the internet slammed her for “wearing slut clothes and then saying #MeToo.”

Sona shared pictures of herself in swimsuit amidst rocks and captioned it, “Wild & Wanton. 2020, here I come.”

The “Ambarsariya” singer addressed the issue outright on Twitter and said, “I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo ?! “. Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent & . I refuse to fit in to any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well earned belly.2020 here I Come!”

She went on to pose more pictures of herself on her Twitter feed by also addressing the three kinds of responses she received from three sets of people.

For the first kind, she wrote, “Grateful for all writing in.The first category of people show themselves to the rest of the world & hopefully someone in their life’s will teach them the concept of ‘consent’ & how clothes or lack of them doesn’t justify anyone attacking a woman. 2020 here I Come. #SonaOnTheRocks.”

To the second kind of people, she said, “The second category of people should throw away any notion of me living up to their idea of a intense, thinking, serious, loving & therefore only khadi or fully covered woman, your Sanskari’pan or idea of ‘worthy woman’ is not mine,no apologies from me therefore. #SonaOnTheRocks,” and to the third who only sent love, she sent a positive message.

Her third tweet read, “For the third lot who sent me love, right back at you!You give me strength everyday. I hear the music. I hear a beat. From the universe around. From within.Own your spirit. Own your journey. Own your belly. Don’t suck any of it http://in.BE 2020 here I Come.”

Earlier, Sona Mohapatra had spoken vocally against fellow singers, Anu Malik and Kailash Kher, as alleged harassers during the #MeToo movement.

Mohapatra had also slammed Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh for promoting violence.

Here is the tweet that gave rise to the controversy;