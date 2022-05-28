Shraddha Kapoor meets fans in Bangalore

Shraddha Kapoor had recently jetted off to Bangalore to launch a store at a famous hub in the city. The actress on her way out got mobbed by fans, who had been waiting to meet the actress since they got to know.

The actress is seen wearing a stunning pink body con Stell McCartney dress, styled by Namrata Deepak. Her hair is kept open and sleek.

The actress has now come back to Mumbai, where she will be resuming her shoot schedules. On the work front, she will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s next with Ranbir Kapoor.