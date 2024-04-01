Shraddha Kapoor asks fans how they wasted 1st quarter of 2024

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy film ‘Stree 2’, asked her followers a relevant and hilarious question.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself from a photoshoot. In the video, the actress can be seen posing for the camera. However, what she wrote about the video caught the attention of the netizens.

She wrote: “2024 ka pehla quarter barbaad kar ke kaisa feel ho raha hai (How does it feel wasting the 1st quarter of 2024 and doing nothing).”

Advertisement

She wrote in the caption, “Batao kaise barbaad kiye? (Tell me how did you waste it).”

The actress is known for her quirky posts on social media. Earlier, the actress shared an elegant picture of herself in a shimmery gown, and the Internet couldn’t keep calm.

In the pictures, she can be seen donning a crepe-coloured gown with a halter neck. She kept her tresses open and opted for minimal jewellery.

She wrote in the caption, “Kuch nahi vro… Mummy ne kaan ke neeche (drum emoji and diya emoji)” which presumably reads, “Kuch nahi bro, mummy ne kaan ke neeche baja diya (nothing brother, just mom smacking the face).”