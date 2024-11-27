Shobhaa De slams Nayanthara for monetising her wedding footage: “What the hell”

Nayanthara’s Netflix documentary “Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale” has been receiving a lot of attention lately. While several viewers applauded the Lady Superstar, a section of the viewers also felt ‘cheated.’ The criticism levied against the actress stems from the documentary focusing on her wedding with Vignesh Sivan more than presenting engaging content. Among several users calling out the documentary dull is author Shobhaa De. The author is criticising Nayanthara for monetising her wedding footage.

Taking to Instagram, the author shared a snap from the documentary film and penned a lengthy note. She wrote, “Confession: I was not aware of the mega star power of the “Lady Superstar”, Nayanthara, till I watched the promos of “Beyond the Fairytale” on @netflix_in . I tried bravely to watch for 45 minutes hoping SOMETHING would wake me up from the tedium of wading through dull clips of talking heads going on about Nayanthara (born Diana Kurien) and her incredible life. She is charming, articulate, poised …and blah! But…what the hell… after this, many more stars will go for monetising their shaadi footage. Assuming she got paid for it.”

Shobhaa’s post stirred a debate in the comment section. While several fans defended the ‘Jawan’ actress, a segment of users agreed with the author. The documentary chronicles the life of the actress and her rise to fame. A major chunk of the film dedicated to her marriage with Vignesh Sivan. It features interviews with several of her contemporaries and peers.

In related news, the actress is now embroiled in a legal battle with Dhanush over the documentary film. The actor has filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Sivan. This is for using behind-the-scenes footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ without permission. The issue came to light after Nayanthara posted an open letter revealing that Dhanush has slapped a 10 crores lawsuit for using a three-second BTS clip filmed on her personal device during the shoot of the 2015 film. Meanwhile, the matter has now escalated and Dhanush has filed a lawsuit in the Madras High Court.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in 2022 after dating for years. Several top stars attended the wedding including Rajinikanth, Mani Ratnam, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee, Suriya, and Jyotika.