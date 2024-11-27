Dhanush sues Nayanthara in Madras HC for using BTS footage in Netflix documentary

Dhanush and Naynathara’s feud has taken a legal turn! The ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor has filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Sivan for using behind-the-scenes footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in her Netflix documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ without permission.

As reported by The Hindu, Dhanush K. Raja’s Wunderbar Films Private Limited has filed a civil lawsuit in the Madras High Court. The case is against actor Nayanthara Kurian, her director-husband Vignesh Sivan, her Rowdy Pictures Private Limited, and two others for having used certain visuals related to the 2015 movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ in a Netflix documentary. Additionally, the suit has requested permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. It is the entity through which Netflix reports its content investments in India.

As per the report, “The application, filed through advocates Gautam S. Raman and Maithreyi Canthaswamy Sharma, was listed for hearing before Justice Abdul Quddhose on Wednesday (November 27, 2024). Senior counsel P.S. Raman, representing the applicant, urged the judge to grant leave, but senior counsel Sathish Parasaran and R. Parthasarathy, representing Ms. Nayanthara and Netflix, opposed the same.”

Advertisement

The legal action comes after Dhanush slapped the actress with a 10-crore lawsuit for using a three-second BTS clip filmed from her personal device during the shoot of the 2015 film. The ‘Jawan’ actress previously posted an open letter on Instagram sharing the details of the issue. She revealed that she and her team spent two years trying to secure Dhanush’s permission to use footage from ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. However, when they couldn’t obtain the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC), they decided to use behind-the-scenes visuals recorded on personal devices. Revealing the same, the actress expressed her disbelief over receiving a legal notice after the release of the trailer. The notice accuses her of using just a three-second clip without permission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N A Y A N T H A R A (@nayanthara)



Subsequently, Dhanush’s lawyer issued a statement asking her to take down the content within 24 hours. The statement from his legal representative read, “My client is the producer of the film. And they know where they have spent each penny for the production of the film. Your client has stated that my client has not commissioned any person to shoot the behind-the-scenes footage. The said statement is baseless. Your client is put to strict proof of the same.” Moreover, the statement reads that if they don’t pull the content within 24 hours, Dhanush will continue with the legal proceedings against both Nayanthara and Netflix India.

Also Read: Allu Arjun calls it ‘what a journey!’ as he wraps up ‘Pushpa 2’

Following the issue, Nayanthara and Dhanush ignored each other during a recent event. Additionally, the actress took to social media to thank other prolific producers for giving her a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for using some footage, without any delay. The list of producers she thanked included Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan’s Red Chilies Entertainment. The banner backed her Bollywood debut film, Atlee’s blockbuster ‘Jawan.’ Other names included in her list were Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and AR Murugadoss among others.