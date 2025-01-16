Shilpa Shetty reflects on going West towards the Hollywood dream

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty has created a name for herself in the Indian film industry following her breakthrough with ‘Baazigar’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Following her successful debut, the actress started taking over screens with her charms, enigmatic dance moves, and electric screen presence. Since her debut, the actress and fitness queen has delivered several hits. These include ‘Dhadkan,’ ‘Life in a… Metro,’ and ‘Mein Khiladi Tu Anari,’ among others. Despite gaining international fame after winning ‘Big Brother’ Season 5 in 2007, she hasn’t led a Hollywood flick. Moreover, the actress has no intention of going West in the future as well.

During her conversation with Hindustan Times, Shilpa Shetty was probed if she wished to venture into Hollywood. To this, she said, “I don’t think I am so ambitious. I am [simply] complacent, and I am enjoying this phase of my life. I have worked so hard and I am very content. So, I don’t think I can go and audition there (Hollywood).” Moreover, after carving her mark in Bollywood, Shetty is not keen on starting from scratch.

The actress iterated, “After working for 30 years, I don’t have the patience to start as a newcomer. If you want to see my talent, go and see my old films! And if you feel I fit the bill, then okay. I am not doing auditions for anyone!” Additionally, for the food enthusiast, family always trumps work. “It’s always family over work. I cannot leave my children for so many days. I am very clear about my priorities. There’s a lot happening for me here.”

On the work front, Shetty’s last was ‘Sukhee.’ The title released in theatres in 2023 and received mixed reception. Directed by Sonal Joshi, the film also featured Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila and Pavleen Gujra.

Moving ahead, the actress’ next is the Kannada film ‘KD-The Devil.’ The upcoming film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, Nora Fatehi, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind and Jisshu Sengupta. Prior to ‘KD-The Devil,’ Shetty had also worked in several Kannada films. These include ‘Preethsod Thappa,’ Ravichandra’s ‘Ondagona Baa,’ and ‘Auto Shankar.’