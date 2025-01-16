Saif Ali Khan attack: CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts; Jitendra Awhad cites conspiracy

The attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan has quickly gained a political angle with offence and defence pouring in. Following flack from opposition calling Mumbai unsafe, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis weighs in on the issue. Meanwhile, the group leader of the opposition NCP in the Maharashtra assembly, Jitendra Awhad says that the attack on the actor could be a pre-planned conspiracy.

Saif Ali Khan suffered injuries during his scuffle with an intruder in his Mumbai abode late on Wednesday Night. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. Subsequently, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the latest reports, Saif is now out of danger and is recovering.

Following the incident, CM Devendra Fadnavis issued a statement reacting to the backlash his government is facing. He said, “Among all the megacities in the country, Mumbai is the safest. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes and they should be treated with seriousness but to say, based on one incident, that Mumbai is unsafe would not be correct. This tarnishes Mumbai’s image. But the government is working to make Mumbai even safer.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, “Police has given you all details regarding this. What kind of attack is this, what is actually behind this and what was the intention behind the attack is all before you.” pic.twitter.com/8lMegAtxNJ — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025



Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi was among the first to lash out at the ruling government. She questioned, “If celebrities are not safe, who in Mumbai is?”. Taking to X, she penned, “What a shame that Mumbai sees another high-profile attempt on life. The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police and the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names.”

Adding another angle to the backlash is NCP leader Jitendra Awhad who believes the attack was an orchestrated conspiracy. He said, “The attack on Saif Ali Khan could be part of a pre-planned conspiracy. Given the way Saif Ali Khan has been targeted for the past several years for naming his son Taimur, it is necessary to investigate whether this attack was carried out by religious fundamentalists or not.” He added, “Because preliminary information suggests that Saif Ali Khan was stabbed a total of six times. Two of them are believed to be serious. One was stabbed on his neck, causing serious injuries to his skull. Judging by the attacker’s method of stabbing, it appears at first glance that the stabbing was done with the intent to kill.” However, the government has rebuffed his theory.

Minister of State for Home and Shiv Sena leader Yogesh Kadam urged refrainment from giving the incident a communal undertone. Kadam slammed the opposition for politicising and communalising the incident. He said, “If the opposition is doing politics just because Saif Ali Khan has the surname Khan, I feel sorry for them. The people of Maharashtra have placed you on the opposition benches.”

Meanwhile, details about the perpetrator are awaited.