Anupam Kher pays an emotional tribute to Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary

There are some friendships that even time and death can’t shake. Anupam Kher proved just that when he took to Instagram to remember his closest friend and legendary actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary. With a heartfelt message and an emotional video, Kher reminded the world that true bonds never fade.

“Dosti ki koi umra nahi hoti…” (Friendship has no age), Kher wrote in his note. “I celebrate your day almost every day. Sometimes with a smile, sometimes with tears—but always with love.”

Advertisement

The caption was raw and real, filled with the kind of warmth and honesty only lifelong friendships carry. “You’re like that bad habit that never leaves,” he added, in a line that managed to tug at heartstrings while still making people smile—just like Kaushik did.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

He even played their favourite song in the background of the video. “Enjoy,” he wrote, almost like he was still talking to Satish.

Satish Kaushik passed away in March 2023 at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack. But his legacy, both as an actor and a human being, continues to echo in the industry. Born on April 13, 1956, Kaushik carved out a career that blended comedy, drama, and unforgettable characters.

Who can forget the affable ‘Calendar’ from ‘Mr. India’? That single role turned him into a household name. But before that, he was already turning heads with his performances in ‘Woh 7 Din’ and ‘Masoom’.

Through the late ‘80s and ‘90s, he kept delivering gems—’Ram Lakhan’, ‘Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja’—movies that defined a generation. Beyond acting, he also had a sharp mind for storytelling, penning the screenplay of the cult classic ‘Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro’ and directing hits like ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’ and ‘Tere Naam’.

While remembering Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher also had something new to share—a big update on his own creative journey. The veteran actor is all set to step behind the camera once again for his directorial project, ‘Tanvi The Great’.

“I made the decision to create ‘Tanvi The Great’ almost four years ago,” Kher revealed. “And now the time has come to share this piece of my heart with all of you.” The teaser dropped recently and it hints at something beautiful and soulful. The story revolves around a mysterious young girl named Tanvi, who seems to carry dreams, hope, and a certain magic within her.