Shehnaaz Gill starts shooting for new Punjabi film, details inside

Popular singer and actor Shehnaaz Gill has unveiled her next big project—a Punjabi film she’s thrilled to be a part of. On Friday, the star took to Instagram to share the news, posting heartwarming pictures from the film’s set.

In one image, Shehnaaz is seen posing with veteran Punjabi actor Nirmal Rishi, known for her impactful performances. Another picture shows her dressed in a traditional salwar kameez, holding a clapperboard.

Captioning her post, Shehnaaz Gill expressed her joy and gratitude. “Starting a new journey today and immensely proud and happy to announce that today we commence the shooting of my Punjabi film with my dream team.”

The announcement immediately caught fans’ attention, with the comments section flooded with love and encouragement. Messages ranged from heartfelt blessings like ‘“Waheguru mehar kare”’ to enthusiastic good wishes like ‘“Congratulations… best of luck!”’

While Shehnaaz hasn’t revealed the title or storyline of the film, the announcement alone has generated buzz among her admirers.

This isn’t the first time Shehnaaz has charmed audiences with her versatility. Her filmography includes the Punjabi hit ‘Honsla Rakh’. It extends to recent Bollywood ventures like ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ and ‘Thank You For Coming’. She also made waves with a vibrant dance number, ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’, in Rajkummar Rao’s film ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’.

Shehnaaz became a household name after her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’. There her charismatic personality won hearts. Her close bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla remains a cherished memory for her fans.

From starting as a model in the 2015 music video ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’ to debuting as an actress in the Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’ (2017), Shehnaaz has carved her niche in the entertainment world.