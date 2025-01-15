Diljit Dosanjh unveils first look from ‘Punjab ’95’ ahead of teaser release

Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh, whose ‘Dil-Luminati’ tour has captivated audiences both in India and around the world, is now generating buzz with his upcoming film ‘Punjab ’95’.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a series of captivating images from the movie, giving fans a sneak peek into his character’s journey across different timelines.

One striking image shows Diljit in a prison cell, eyes closed, bathed in harsh lighting—suggesting a pivotal moment in his character’s life.

Other photos depict him outside the prison, absorbed in reading newspapers and documents, hinting at the unfolding of a complex narrative.

Fans eagerly awaiting more details about the film were in for a treat when Diljit announced that the teaser will be released on January 17, coinciding with the release of Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’. Interestingly, both films explore the turbulent period surrounding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination and the subsequent events that shaped India in the 1980s.

‘Punjab ’95’ specifically delves into the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra played by Diljit Dosanjh, a key figure in post-Operation Blue Star Punjab.

In another photo, Diljit, portraying Khalra, is with two children, offering a glimpse into the activist’s personal life and the emotional depth of his story.

Khalra, who was the director of a bank in Amritsar during the 1980s, became a vocal critic of the police’s actions during the violent period following Operation Blue Star and the 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots.

He uncovered evidence of unlawful detentions, extrajudicial killings, and the disposal of bodies to cover up police atrocities—actions that ultimately led to his own disappearance.

The film, however, faced significant hurdles in its production, with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) initially recommending 120 cuts due to the sensitive nature of the subject.

In the midst of his film’s buzz, Diljit recently met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Taking to social media, Diljit expressed his excitement about the meeting, describing it as a fantastic way to kick off 2025. The two discussed various topics, including music.