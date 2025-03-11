‘Shaunki Sardar’ teaser: Guru Randhawa & Babbu Maan unleash action-packed drama!

Get ready for a cinematic explosion! The much-awaited teaser of ‘Shaunki Sardar’ is finally here, and it’s got Punjabi film lovers buzzing with excitement.

With Zee Studios backing the project, the film brings together an electrifying cast, including the legendary Babbu Maan, the ever-charismatic Guru Randhawa, veteran actor Guggu Gill, and ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who makes her Punjabi film debut.

Helmed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, this action-packed entertainer is all set to hit theatres on May 16, 2025.

Catch the ‘Shaunki Sardar’ teaser here:

The teaser sets the tone for an intense, high-energy narrative filled with drama, power struggles, and action sequences that scream adrenaline. We see Guru Randhawa like never before—rough, rugged, and radiating sheer power.

Known for his infectious Punjabi beats and Bollywood bangers, Randhawa now steps into the world of action-packed cinema.

The visuals promise a gripping tale of warriors battling for their legacy, sprinkled with an extra dose of Punjabi swag. Expect larger-than-life fight sequences, breathtaking cinematography, and dialogues that will give you goosebumps.

Randhawa, who has won hearts with chartbusters like ‘Suit Suit’, ‘Patola’, and ‘Daaru Wargi’, has had brief appearances in Bollywood songs, but this marks his big leap as a lead actor in a mainstream Punjabi film.

While he has previously dabbled in acting with ‘Shahkot’ and ‘Tara Mira’, ‘Shaunki Sardar’ presents him in a never-seen-before avatar—intense, fierce, and action-ready.

Adding to the excitement, Babbu Maan—one of Punjab’s most celebrated singers and actors—joins the ride, ensuring that the film carries the essence of raw, authentic Punjabi storytelling. Guggu Gill, a legend in Punjabi cinema, brings his signature intensity, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia makes a promising debut, adding fresh energy to the cast.

Produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli, ‘Shaunki Sardar’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest Punjabi releases of 2025. With a theatrical release set for May 16, 2025, fans can expect a grand cinematic experience that blends action, drama, and a powerful storyline.