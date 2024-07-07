Shehnaaz Gill overjoyed at Justin Bieber’s performance in Ambani-Merchant wedding

Shehnaaz Gill was overjoyed when her long-held dream of seeing global superstar Justin Bieber perform live finally came true at the extravagant sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Justin Bieber, renowned for hits like ‘Baby’ and ‘Love Yourself’, recently graced Mumbai to headline the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika. The event was a star-studded affair, filled with glamour and musical enchantment. Justin himself took to social media to share glimpses of the memorable night, where one particular photo captured Shehnaaz Gill cheering enthusiastically from the front row.

Eager to express her excitement, Shehnaaz shared Justin’s post on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Dream come true (Red heart emoji)”. She also couldn’t resist sharing a clip of Justin’s electrifying performance, gushing in the video, “Guys, Justin Bieber bilkul mere samne hoga, oh my god!” (“Justin Bieber right in front of me, oh my god!”).

Justin’s arrival in India on Friday morning met great anticipation as he prepared to entertain the wedding guests later that evening. Dressed casually, Justin captivated the audience with a medley of his chart-topping songs, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all present.

Following his exhilarating performance, Justin reached the Mumbai airport bidding farewell to India, having left an indelible mark on the Ambani-Merchant wedding festivities. The celebrations have been a blend of tradition and extravagance, setting the stage for the upcoming main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13.

As guests continue to revel in the splendor of the occasion, the Ambani and Merchant families have embraced Indian customs and rituals, creating moments of joy and cultural exchange.