Shehnaaz Gill congratulates Elvish Yadav for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2

Elvish Yadav, the renowned YouTuber, etched his name in history as he secured victory in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, becoming the first wildcard entrant to clinch the coveted trophy. The congratulatory messages haven’t ceased pouring in, and one notable well-wisher is none other than Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill, a familiar face from Bigg Boss 13 and an actor in her own right, extended her felicitations to Elvish with a tweet that read, “Congratulations @ElvishYadav on winning #BiggBossOtt2. You’ve definitely made history today… first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show! (sic)”

Congratulations @ElvishYadav on winning #BiggBossOtt2 🤗

You’ve definitely made history today… first ever wild card contestant to win the show! 🤗 Advertisement — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) August 14, 2023

Gill marked her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film “Sat Shri Akaal England” back in 2017. She later participated in the reality TV sensation, Bigg Boss 13, where she secured the third position.

The roster of top 5 finalists for this season included Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt.

The title of runner-up went to Abhishek, while Manisha Rani claimed the third spot.

Also read: Elvish Yadav journey highlights

What happened in the finale?

The grand finale witnessed Pooja Bhatt’s exit as the first contestant, followed by Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani. Ultimately, Elvish Yadav triumphed as the winner, with Abhishek Malhan securing the position of first runner-up.

The second installment of Bigg Boss OTT kicked off its premiere on June 17, exclusively on Jio Cinema. The season commenced with a roster of thirteen contestants – Puneet Sharma, Aaliya Siddiqui, Akanksha Puri, Palak Purswani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, Cyrus Broacha, and Falaq Naazz.

The winner reportedly walked away with a prize of ₹25 lakh. Elvish Yadav led the polls, with Abhishek Malhan closely tailing. The finale was adorned with vibrant dance performances from Pooja, Avinash, and all the current and departed contestants.

Elvish Yadav shared that his time in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house imparted a lesson in patience, particularly during the moments of anticipation for tasks. He mentioned, “I would just sit and wait for Bigg Boss to announce the task. That waiting period was very challenging. I will take that with me in life.”