Elvish Yadav lands in trouble again after clicking pics inside Kashi Vishwanath Temple

YouTuber and Big Boss OTT 2 winner, Elvish Yadav yet again garnered public attention for allegedly clicking pictures inside the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex. According to the temple rules, carrying a camera or mobile phone inside the temple is strictly prohibited.

According to a report by Times of India, an advocate from the Varanasi sessions court, Prateek Kumar Singh, has filed a police complaint against the YouTuber for clicking pictures inside the temple premises.

“Despite the prohibition of mobile phones in the temple, he took photos with a mobile phone. We have submitted an application to the Joint CP regarding this matter and have ordered an immediate case to be registered against him,” advocate Prateek Kumar Singh said.

This issue comes days after Yadav sparked another controversy when he was summoned by ED in a money laundering case linked to allegations of a snake venom rave party.

In March this year, Elvish Yadav was arrested for allegedly supplying snake venom as a recreational drug in a rave party reportedly hosted by him. The court remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days but he secured bail five days later.

The FIR in this case was filed against Elvish and five others on the complaint of People for Animals (PFA). They were charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Wildlife Protection Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).