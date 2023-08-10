Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey highlights

The impending grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT is stirring up a whirlwind of anticipation among fans, all eagerly anticipating the show’s ultimate victor. Elvish Yadav has emerged as a formidable contender for the coveted trophy. Let’s delve into some key moments from Elvish Yadav’s Bigg Boss journey.

Father-son emotional moment:

A deeply emotional moment unfolded when Elvish Yadav’s father made a surprise appearance within the house. The sight of his father stirred a mixture of joy and sentiment in Elvish, prompting tears to flow. His father playfully quipped, “You were expecting your mother, but I’m here to support you. Show your dad some love too.”

Advertisement

Elvish body-shamed a fellow contestant

The dynamic between Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia, who entered the Bigg Boss house together, is fraught with strain. Aashika unveiled a disconcerting revelation upon their arrival – Elvish had previously created content that targeted and body-shamed her, all without ever having met her in person. This revelation ignited friction and escalated the tension between the two contestants. On social media, Elvish Yadav has gained notoriety for disparaging women based on their opinions.

Negative PR against Abhishek:

Emotion welled up in Elvish Yadav as he addressed Abhishek Malhan’s accusation regarding negative PR efforts allegedly orchestrated by Elvish’s team. While confiding in Jiya Shankar, Elvish confessed that Abhishek’s words had deeply wounded him and undermined his trust. “This is the first time I’ve felt this bad during the show. How could he assume I would stoop so low? It’s incredibly hurtful,” he expressed with a quivering voice. Jiya advised him to resolve the matter once they exited the house, to which Elvish readily agreed.

Sexist remarks:

Elvish’s use of derogatory language toward fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve attracted sharp attention. In a recorded clip, Elvish engaged in conversation with Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani, employing offensive terms to refer to Bebika Dhurve. Salman Khan intervened, admonishing Elvish for his choice of words and connecting Elvish with his mother via a call to address the issue. The heartfelt conversation led to Elvish’s emotional breakdown in front of his mother, accompanied by a sincere apology for his behavior.

Salman calls out:

Amidst an unexpected wave of support for Elvish’s controversial actions, Salman took a bold stance, referring to Elvish’s fans as ‘fake or paid’. This assertion drew the ire of Elvish’s followers, not only in response to his public reprimand but also in reaction to Salman’s insinuation. Rather than placing the spotlight solely on Elvish’s conduct, fans rallied to question Salman’s remarks and hold him accountable.