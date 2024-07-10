Elvish Yadav summoned by ED for money laundering in snake venom case

The Enforcement Directorate’s Lucknow unit has summoned YouTuber Elvish Yadav on July 23rd for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to allegations of a snake venom-infused rave party. The investigation stems from a case originally filed by the Gautam Buddh Nagar police.

According to reports, close associate Rahul Yadav, known by his stage name Fazilpuriya, underwent hours of questioning earlier this month regarding the use of snakes in a music video. Authorities have previously interrogated others associated with Elvish Yadav, including Ishwar Yadav and Vinay Yadav.

Initially slated to appear this week, Elvish Yadav requested a postponement due to prior international travel commitments and professional engagements. The Enforcement Directorate had initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognisance of a case filed against them last November.

The federal agency’s focus includes investigating alleged financial irregularities related to the organization of raves and parties using illicit funds. Various sources reported that the summons to Elvish Yadav follows similar actions taken against Rahul Yadav, who authorities recently questioned regarding the controversial use of snake venom at a rave event.

On March 17th, Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav for allegedly providing snake venom at a suspected rave party that he reportedly hosted. The court subsequently remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days. However, he secured bail five days later.

Last November, authorities arrested five other individuals, all snake charmers, in connection with the case, and a local court subsequently released them on bail.

In April, the Noida Police filed a comprehensive charge sheet spanning over 1,200 pages. Charges included accusations of snake trafficking, use of psychotropic substances, and the organization of illicit rave parties.

The developments surrounding Elvish Yadav continue to attract public attention, with his legal proceedings becoming a focal point of scrutiny amid ongoing investigations by law enforcement agencies.