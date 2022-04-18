Shefali Bhusan talks about the casting of Shriya Pilgaonkar as Kashaf Quaze in ‘Guilty Minds’

The most anticipated legal drama Guilty Minds is currently the talk of the town. As its release is coming near, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Varun Mitra starrer show is making headlines for its unique concept and mind-blowing suspense. Recently, Shefali Bhusan, the director of ‘Guilty Minds’ spoke about how she managed to get the casting right for the forthcoming Amazon Prime Web series.

“We had auditioned a lot of people and despite receiving a lot of good responses we still hadn’t found the absolute right cast for Kashaf Quaze,” says Shefali. Kashaf Quaze, portrayed by Shriya Pilgaonkar is one of the lead characters who are very complex by nature.

Adding more to the details of the protagonist, the director said “ Along with being very articulate, the performance of this character had to include shades of deep emotions. While auditioning for Shriya, we realized that not only is she a fine actress but has a great screen presence. She could delve into the emotional graph that the character requires and was very effective while arguing as Kashaf!”

Co-directed by Jayant Digambar Somalkar, and produced by Karan Grover, Antara Banerjee, and Naved Farooqui, Guilty Minds will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 22, 2022.