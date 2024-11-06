Sharda Sinha passes away after long battle with cancer

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha, known for her deeply resonant Chhath songs, passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged struggle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

The 70-year-old singer, celebrated for her contributions to Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk music, was being treated at AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, where she was admitted on October 27.

Sharda Sinha’s son, Anshuman Sinha, announced her passing on social media, posting a heartfelt tribute alongside a picture of his mother.

He wrote, “Your prayers and love will always remain with my mother. Chhathi Maiya has called her to herself. She is no longer with us in physical form,” sharing the loss with fans who had long cherished her music.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow at her passing, recognizing the unique place she held in India’s cultural landscape.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha ji,” he posted on X. “Her Maithili and Bhojpuri folk songs have been very popular for the last several decades. The echo of her melodious songs associated with the great festival of faith, Chhath, will always remain. Her demise is an irreparable loss for the music world. My condolences are with her family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also paid tribute, acknowledging her as an irreplaceable figure in the world of folk music.

Sinha’s influence on Indian folk music spanned over five decades, beginning in the 1970s. Her soulful renditions captured the spirit of regional festivals, particularly Chhath Puja, earning her the title of “Chhath Queen” among her fans.

Her artistry brought India’s folk traditions to a national stage, where she seamlessly blended the essence of Maithili and Bhojpuri heritage.

Over her illustrious career, Sharda Sinha’s contributions were widely celebrated. She was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2018 for her enduring impact on Indian music, and her work in regional cinema earned her a National Film Award. Her legacy as a cultural icon will continue to resonate, particularly in the hearts of those who find solace in the rich melodies of Chhath songs.