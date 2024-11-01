Rohit Bal: Bollywood mourns the loss of a fashion icon

The fashion world is in mourning following the unexpected passing of renowned designer Rohit Bal, whose influence and creativity shaped the landscape of Indian fashion for decades.

The news of his death has reverberated through both the entertainment and fashion communities, prompting heartfelt tributes from many who admired him, including Bollywood stars and fellow designers.

Among those who expressed their grief is actress Sonam Kapoor, who shared her sorrow on social media while reflecting on her fond memories with Bal.

Advertisement

“Dear Gudda, I hear about your passing on my way to celebrate Diwali in your gorgeous creation that you generously lent to me for the second time. I’ve been blessed to have known you, worn your designs, and walked for you multiple times. I hope you’re at peace. Always your biggest fan,” she wrote, accompanied by a series of cherished photographs featuring the designer.

Ananya Panday, another prominent figure in the industry, also took to her Instagram to share her condolences. The young actress had the unique honor of being the last muse for Bal during his comeback show at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. Ananya shared a touching photo of herself with Rohit, writing, “Gudda ️. Om shanti.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)

Manish Malhotra, a celebrated designer and friend of Bal, expressed his disbelief and sadness over the loss, calling it “sad and shocking.”

The news officially came out from the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), which stated, “We mourn the passing of legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the FDCI.

Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal’s work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry, innovation, and forward-thinking will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, Gudda.”

Bal’s impact on Indian fashion was profound. Renowned for his ability to seamlessly integrate traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair, he has left an indelible mark on the industry. His collection at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, titled “Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe,” was a significant moment that showcased his resilience and creativity, almost a year after he faced serious health issues.

The designer had been battling health complications, including heart ailments, which led to his hospitalization at Medanta Hospital in Delhi in 2023. Despite his challenges, Bal remained optimistic and grateful for the support he received during his recovery.

In a heartfelt message to his followers, he expressed his gratitude, stating, “Dear friends, family, and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, it reminds me of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams. Thank you for being my light in these challenging times.”

At just 63 years old, Rohit Bal’s departure leaves a significant void in the Indian fashion industry. His contributions to the art of fashion went beyond mere clothing; he was a storyteller who wove cultural narratives into his designs, captivating audiences both on and off the runway.