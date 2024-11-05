Sharda Sinha health update: Son Anshuman shares video

There’s a wave of concern surrounding health update of renowned singer Sharda Sinha, who is currently in critical condition and on a ventilator.

Fans and well-wishers are rallying together to pray for her recovery during this challenging time. Recent footage from the hospital has surfaced, capturing the gravity of her situation, and it has heightened the worry among her supporters.

In the video showing her health update, Sharda Sinha appears frail, with her son Anshuman by her side. She is speaking softly to him. Anshuman had previously shared updates about his mother, revealing the depth of concern felt by many.

Advertisement

In a prior video posted on social media, Anshuman addressed the numerous inquiries he received about his mother’s condition. He confirmed that Sharda is on ventilatory support but remains a fighter. Although there is understandable fear about her health, he reassured everyone that she is still with them.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to inquire about Sharda’s condition, expressing his concern and wishing for her swift recovery. Anshuman shared that the Prime Minister had spoken to him and the director of AIIMS, showing the widespread impact Sharda’s situation has had.

Fans are not only sending their best wishes but also participating in rituals and prayers for her well-being. The deep love and respect for Sharda Sinha, often referred to as the “Cuckoo of Bihar,” is evident as people come together in solidarity.

She has been a pivotal figure in Indian folk and classical music, particularly known for her contributions in Maithili and Bhojpuri languages. Throughout her illustrious career, she has received several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri award in 1991 and the Padma Bhushan in 2018, India’s third-highest civilian honor.