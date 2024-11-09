BJP MLA faces backlash over renaming pond in Chhattisgarh, Satnami community objects to tribute for Sharda Sinha

Chhattisgarh’s Vaishali Nagar BJP MLA Rikesh Sen is under scrutiny after a video surfaced showing him gripping a young man’s jaw during a discussion. The video has sparked a public backlash, with former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel openly condemning Sen’s behavior on X (formerly Twitter), calling it an example of the BJP’s aggressive approach.

The controversy stems from Sen’s recent announcement to rename Bhilai’s historic Nakta Pond as “Sharda Sarovar” in tribute to the late Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha, a renowned Bhojpuri folk singer. While the gesture was intended to honour Sinha’s legacy, it quickly met resistance from local Satnami community members, who argued that the pond had already been named after the revered folk artist Devdas Banjare. The community expressed concerns that renaming the pond would disregard local heritage.

On Thursday, Youth Kranti Sena District Vice President Chetan Verma, along with other community members, visited Sen’s office to address their concerns. During the meeting, a video captured Sen placing his hand near Verma’s jaw, sparking public speculation about the nature of the interaction. Although Verma did not file a complaint, he expressed surprise at Sen’s reaction, stating, “I was simply there to voice our community’s views peacefully.”

Advertisement

In the video, Sen is seen placing a hand on Verma’s shoulder while questioning his intent in visiting the office. Reflecting on the incident later, Verma stated, “The MLA’s behaviour speaks for itself; I am not accusing him of anything. My role was simply to convey our concerns, not to initiate an argument.” The Satnami community’s objections are deeply rooted in cultural heritage, with spokesperson KR Markande emphasising, “While we deeply respect Sharda Sinha’s legacy, our heritage sites deserve to retain their original names.”

Responding to the incident, MLA Sen clarified at a press conference that he meant no harm and was simply explaining the situation “like a brother”. He later addressed Baghel directly on X, asserting that intimidation had been a hallmark of Baghel’s tenure, referring to what he described as a “five-year trend of coercion” under the previous administration.

Regarding the renaming of the pond, Sen stated that while the community’s concerns would be taken into account, the official process for renaming would follow the established procedures. This would include approval from the municipal corporation, a vote in the general assembly, and final authorisation from the state government.

Amid this unfolding scenario, the incident has heightened ongoing debates about cultural recognition in Chhattisgarh, where the renaming of public sites has become an increasingly sensitive issue. Sen’s proposal, now under intense political scrutiny, highlights a broader tension between honouring contemporary cultural figures and preserving local history. The matter remains unresolved, with government intervention expected in the coming days.