Bihar bids farewell to folk icon Sharda Sinha with state honors

The final farewell to iconic folk singer Sharda Sinha, lovingly known as the “Bihar Kokila,” was conducted with full state honors in Patna on Thursday.

A legend in the world of folk music, Sinha passed away on November 5 at AIIMS in Delhi, where she had been receiving treatment for septicemia. Her death marks a significant cultural loss for Bihar and the nation as a whole.

Sinha’s remains arrived in Patna early Thursday, where family, friends, and admirers gathered to pay their last respects. Her son, Anshuman Sinha, reflected on her legacy, emphasizing how deeply rooted she was in her cultural heritage.

“My mother dedicated her life to enriching our folk culture and passed on those values to her children. She wanted young people to connect with their roots,” Anshuman said, describing her as a nurturing presence who embodied maternal warmth in both her personal life and through her music.

The family chose to honor her wishes by conducting her last rites at the same location as her late husband’s.

The singer’s passing has struck a poignant chord with admirers across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes, acknowledging the void left by her absence and calling her contributions to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music “irreplaceable.”

Known especially for her songs celebrating Chhath Puja, Sinha’s voice has become synonymous with the festival, her renditions immortalizing the cultural significance of Chhath in the lives of millions. “Her songs echo the spirit of Bihar, and her voice will resonate in the hearts of many for years to come,” Modi remarked.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also shared his sentiments, noting the sorrow of her passing on the first day of Chhath. “My family had a deep connection with her,” Paswan said, recounting a recent hospital visit where he never imagined it would be their last conversation.

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav joined in the tributes, calling her a “national pride”. He described her as a voice of the people, who began her career with devotional songs for Chhath Maiya and passed away during the same festival. Sinha’s music is more than mere melody; it is a bridge to Bihar’s cultural identity.

This was echoed by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who extended his heartfelt condolences, describing her as an irreplaceable figure in the state’s cultural landscape. As a Padma Bhushan recipient, Sinha’s music got acknowledgement at both regional and national levels.

Beyond her impressive body of work, Sharda Sinha received praise for her soulful interpretations of Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Hindi folk songs.

She rose to prominence in the 1970s and became a cultural ambassador for Bihar, bringing its folk traditions to audiences across India and beyond. Her songs have woven into the fabric of the Chhath festival.