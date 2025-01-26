“Milestone for Bihar”: Sharda Sinha’s son on Padma Vibhushan honor

The late folk singer Sharda Sinha has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors. Known as the “Bihar Kokila,” Sinha’s contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music has left an indelible mark on the Indian music landscape.

Her son, Anshuman Sinha, expressed immense pride in the recognition. Speaking to ANI, he said, “It is a matter of great pride for Bihar. This award is a milestone in the state’s history, showcasing the value of folk music on a global stage.”

Advertisement

He also thanked the government, emphasizing that the honor sends a powerful message to the younger generation about the potential of folk traditions.

Advertisement

Sharda Sinha, who passed away on November 5, 2024, at the age of 72, had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer. Her health had deteriorated in her final days, leading to an outpouring of grief across the nation.

Folk singer #ShardaSinha has been posthumously awarded the #PadmaVibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors. Her son, #AnshumanSinha, expressed pride, stating that it’s a milestone for Bihar and a testament to folk music’s global respect. Sharda Sinha was a beloved figure… pic.twitter.com/hIwBPPPitl — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 26, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the legendary singer, calling her an “irreplaceable figure” in Indian music. “Her contribution to Bhojpuri and Maithili folk music is immense. The echo of her melodious songs will last forever,” he shared on social media.

Sinha’s music became synonymous with the Chhath Mahaparv festival, one of Bihar’s most cherished cultural celebrations. Her soulful renditions for the festival, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, became an integral part of the occasion, resonating with millions.

Starting her career in the 1970s, Sinha’s journey was nothing short of extraordinary. She brought regional folk music to national prominence, blending tradition with universal appeal.

Over the decades, her voice became a bridge between local heritage and mainstream appreciation, earning her accolades and a Padma Bhushan in the past.