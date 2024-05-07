Shakira dazzles Met Gala in Carolina Herrera creation

Shakira, the beloved Columbian songstress, made her grand entrance into the glitzy world of the Met Gala, dazzling attendees with her inaugural appearance in a breathtaking crimson ensemble. Stepping onto the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Shakira donned a striking Carolina Herrera gown, exuding an air of flamenco flair with its sweeping train and cascading cape, reminiscent of an abstract rose in full bloom.

The gown, adorned with voluminous ruffled sleeves, boasted intricate details including a daring high slit, an alluring open back, and tantalizing cutouts along the sides, adding a touch of allure to the ensemble. Teaming her look with understated red platform heels and a sparkling diamond necklace, Shakira opted for effortless elegance, styling her flowing locks in natural waves and keeping her makeup minimal yet radiant.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

Capturing the spotlight alongside Carolina Herrera’s creative director, Wes Gordon, Shakira joined the ranks of newcomers gracing the prestigious event. Among them was Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth, marking his inaugural attendance as one of this year’s co-chairs, a select group handpicked by the discerning eye of Anna Wintour herself. Joining him in this esteemed role were returning star Zendaya, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Bad Bunny, promising a star-studded affair to remember.

As the night unfolded, attendees were treated to the unveiling of this year’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” a captivating exhibition showcasing 250 exquisite pieces from the Costume Institute’s esteemed collection. Embracing innovation, the exhibit promised to captivate audiences with cutting-edge elements such as video animation, CGI, and AI, breathing new life into the timeless artistry of fashion.

With Shakira’s unforgettable debut and an array of A-list attendees, the 2024 Met Gala proved to be a spectacle of style, creativity, and glamour, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to witness its magic.