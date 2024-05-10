Cardi B clarifies ‘Asian’ remark amid Met Gala backlash

Cardi B is no stranger to stirring up chatter, and her recent appearance at the Met Gala was no exception. Dressed to impress in a show-stopping black gown, Cardi found herself in hot water for not quite getting her designer’s name and calling him ‘Asian’ during an interview.

The social media sphere was quick to pounce on her slip-up, with many accusing her of disrespecting the talent behind her fabulous outfit, namely designer Sensen Lii.

Feeling the heat, Cardi B took to Instagram to set the record straight. She confessed that the chaos of the red carpet had her feeling flustered and forgetful, leading to the slip of the tongue. In her defense, she explained that she referred to her designer as “Asian” because she remembered his ethnicity but drew a blank on his nationality.

Advertisement

In an Instagram Story, she candidly admitted, “I had a lot of things on my mind and was very scared” as she was hustled to the front of the line at the Met Gala. She also addressed concerns about potential offense, asserting that she had nothing but respect for her designer and stylist, who had poured their hearts into her Met Gala look.

Brushing off the backlash like dust from her shoulder, Cardi B remained unfazed. She made it clear that a slip-up in remembering a name wouldn’t dim her star or jeopardize her future invites to the illustrious Met Gala. With characteristic confidence, she quipped, “Baby, I’m Cardi B.”

Despite the drama, one thing is for sure: Cardi B knows how to keep things interesting, both on and off the red carpet.