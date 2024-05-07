Sabyasachi Mukherjee makes history at Met Gala as first Indian designer on Red Carpet

Sabyasachi Mukherjee has etched his name in history books as the first Indian designer to strut down the iconic red carpet of the Met Gala, marking a momentous occasion for Indian fashion on a global stage.

Decked in a stunning ensemble from his own creations, Sabyasachi radiated elegance and sophistication as he made his grand entrance at the star-studded event in New York City. Sporting an embroidered cotton duster coat adorned with a mesmerizing array of tourmalines, pearls, emeralds, and diamonds, he captivated onlookers with his impeccable style.

The designer’s presence at the Met Gala didn’t go unnoticed by his legion of fans, who flooded social media with messages of congratulations and admiration for his groundbreaking achievement.

Adding to the allure of the evening, Sabyasachi also lent his creative genius to Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who dazzled in a custom-made saree designed by him. The timeless mint green saree, embellished with intricate detailing and a dramatic trail, perfectly captured the essence of this year’s Met Gala theme – “Sleeping Beauty: Reawakening Fashion” with a nod to “The Garden of Time.”

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Alia shared her profound gratitude for being part of the collaborative journey that brought the exquisite saree to life. She expressed admiration for the craftsmanship and dedication of the 163 artisans who invested over 1900 hours into handcrafting the masterpiece.

This isn’t Alia’s first rodeo at the Met Gala; she made waves with her debut appearance last year in a pearl-drenched gown, cementing her status as a fashion icon to watch.

As Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Alia Bhatt bask in the glow of their Met Gala triumphs, they stand as shining examples of Indian creativity and talent resonating on a global platform, inspiring countless fashion enthusiasts around the world.