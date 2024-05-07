Met Gala 2024: Indian celebrities in the ‘Garden of Time’

For a few years now, Indian celebrities have been turning heads on the MET steps, with familiar faces like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Natasha Poonawalla delivering standout fashion moments at the glamorous night celebrating the pinnacle of style. This year’s Met Gala 2024 theme, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ set the stage, with the dress code inspired by J.G. Ballard’s short story, ‘The Garden of Time.’ As in past Galas, Indian luminaries once again dazzled viewers with their interpretations woven into their stunning ensembles. Let’s delve into how they navigated the ‘Garden of Time’!

Alia Bhatt

After her Met Gala debut last year, donning a white gown adorned with 1000 pearls by Prabal Gurung for the theme ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ Bhatt stole the spotlight this year with her saree. She appeared in an intricately crafted ethereal mint saree with a 23-foot-long train designed by Sabyasachi. The outfit showcased the craftsmanship of 163 artisans who dedicated over 1965 hours to its creation. Taking to Instagram, Bhatt penned, “Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care can last forever. In our quest for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree.”

Natasha Poonawalla

It’s impossible not to recall Poonawalla’s iconic 2022 Met Gala look, a collaboration between Sabyasachi and Schiaparelli, perfectly embodying the ‘Gilded Glamour’ theme. This year, she opted for a custom Margiela gown by John Galliano, paired with high platform Christian Louboutins. Reflecting on her ensemble on Instagram, she wrote, “Our interpretation of this year’s dress code was a journey that evolved and shaped as we delved deeper. We were drawn to the idea of the fragility of time and life coexisting with strength and permanence, incorporating my own sleeping beauties; my set of wedding jewels.”

Isha Ambani

Businesswoman Isha Ambani graced the event in a custom hand-embroidered saree gown by Rahul Mishra, featuring intricate motifs sewn together with samples from Mishra’s previous collections. Her stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared on Instagram, “For 2024 Met Gala theme of ‘The Garden of Time,’ Rahul and I aimed to depict nature’s glorious and bountiful lifecycle in this custom look for Isha… Delicate samples of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies were meticulously integrated from the archives into the design, via distinct applique and embroidery techniques, such as Fareesha, Zardozi, Nakshi, and Dabka, as well as French knots. Together, all these elements carry a powerful narrative about the state of the planet and offer a message of hope and rebirth.” The outfit, crafted over 10,000 hours, was complemented with a jade clutch and nature-inspired jewelry.

Mona Patel

Mona Patel, CEO of Forbes Next 1000 honoree, made her debut this year, captivating viewers with the mechanical fluttering butterflies adorning her sleeves. Patel wore a structured, body-hugging, butterfly-inspired floor-grazing nude gown with a scalloped train designed by Iris Van Herpen. Her look exuded magic and captivation.

Sudha Reddy

Hyderabad-based businesswoman Sudha Reddy left netizens in awe with her Amore Eterno 25-solitaire necklace, featuring an impressive 180 carats of diamonds, along with two diamond rings of approximately 25 carats each from her personal collection. She showcased her striking jewelry with a custom Tarun Tahiliani ivory silk gown.