Shahid Kapoor reveals BTS magic of ‘Bhasad Macha’ from ‘Deva’!

The buzz around ‘Deva’ just got louder with the release of its fiery track, ‘Bhasad Macha’. Starring Shahid Kapoor in a raw and magnetic avatar, the song is a high-energy anthem that has fans grooving to its electrifying beats.

With its powerful rhythm and edgy vibe, ‘Bhasad Macha’ from ‘Deva’ is already climbing the charts and setting the stage for this much-anticipated action thriller.

Adding to the excitement, Shahid Kapoor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the song’s rehearsal on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the intense preparation behind his flawless performance.

In the clip, Shahid’s energy and commitment to perfecting every move are on full display. Captioning the post simply as “Trigger warning,” Shahid left his followers thrilled and eager for more.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, ‘Deva’ is an action-packed spectacle produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films.

With a script penned by the talented duo Bobby–Sanjay, this marks their Hindi film debut. The star-studded cast includes Shahid Kapoor as Dev, Pooja Hegde as Diya. Pavail Gulati, alongside Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait, and Aditi Sandhya Sharma join them.

Principal photography for the film kicked off in Mumbai in October 2023 and wrapped up in September 2024. The music, composed by Vishal Mishra with a score by Jakes Bejoy, promises to be a standout element.

‘Deva’ is going to hit theaters on January 31, 2025. And, fans can’t wait to witness Shahid Kapoor in action in this adrenaline-fueled thriller. As the countdown begins, ‘Bhasad Macha’ has set the perfect tone, leaving audiences across the country eager for what’s to come.

Keep your eyes peeled for more updates as ‘Deva’ gears up to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience!