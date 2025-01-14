Vineet Kumar Singh slams Bollywood privilege, compares struggles to Alia Bhatt’s rise

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh recently opened up about his perspective on privilege in Bollywood during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Unlike many, he doesn’t harbor resentment toward those born into film families. Instead, Vineet Kumar shared a balanced view, using his own journey and Alia Bhatt’s career as examples to illustrate the role of privilege.

Vineet acknowledged that nepotism is often debated in the industry but emphasized that it’s natural for people to support their own.

He explained, “A human’s child will be human, an animal’s child will be an animal, and seeds of a rose grow roses. Why wouldn’t you care for the child you’ve given birth to? They’re privileged to have guidance and a lineage in the film industry. It’s my luck that my father was a mathematician and my mother a housewife.”

Reflecting on his struggles, Vineet recalled working on the 2007 film ‘Dhokha’, directed by Pooja Bhatt. At the time, he faced a tough phase in his career and even considered returning to his hometown, Banaras.

During the shoot, Vineet Kumar remembered seeing a young Alia Bhatt sitting on her father Mahesh Bhatt’s lap. “I was struggling then, and I am struggling today too. Alia is a fantastic actor, but timely opportunities can transform lives,” he remarked.

He shared a thought, saying, “People say gold shines brighter after being tested by fire. But what’s the use if it’s always in the fire? Who will wear it? I’ve spent a lot of time being tested.”

Vineet’s acting career began in 2002 with the film ‘Pitaah’. Over the years, he worked on notable projects like ‘City of Gold’ and earned recognition for his performances in ‘Bombay Talkies’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

His roles in ‘Ugly’ and ‘Daas Dev’ further cemented his reputation as a talented actor. However, it was his lead role in Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Mukkabaaz’ (2018) that brought him widespread acclaim, earning him two awards.