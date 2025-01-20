Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Chris Martin: “You’re one in a billion!”

Shah Rukh Khan has responded with warmth and admiration to Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin, who recently expressed his love for the Bollywood superstar during a concert in Mumbai.

As Chris Martin performed, he shouted out “Shah Rukh Khan forever,” sending waves of excitement among fans.

Advertisement

Taking to his Instagram stories, SRK shared a clip of Martin’s shoutout, adding his own heartfelt message: “CHRIS MARTIN FOREVER & EVER…”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

He went on to share how the iconic musician makes him feel special, likening it to the way Martin’s songs resonate with millions.

“Look at the stars, look how they shine for you… and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin, you make me feel special… like your songs!! Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion, my friend. India loves you, @coldplay!!!”

Chris Martin, known for his down-to-earth nature, also spoke in Hindi during the concert, making the crowd feel even more connected. “Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai,” he said, which translates to “You are all very welcome. We are very happy to be in Mumbai.”

Coldplay’s much-awaited Indian tour is making waves, with performances in Mumbai scheduled for January 18, 19, and 21, followed by shows in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The band’s lineup includes Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

In other news, SRK’s close friend and choreographer Farah Khan recently revealed a sweet gesture from the superstar. During a candid conversation with Archana Puran Singh, Farah shared that Shah Rukh gifts her a car after every movie they collaborate on.

The duo is popular for their successful collaborations on films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Happy New Year’. They continue to share a deep bond.