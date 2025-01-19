Chris Martin shouts “Jai Shri Ram” at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert

In a moment during Coldplay’s Mumbai concert on Saturday, frontman Chris Martin surprised the crowd by chanting “Jai Shri Ram” after noticing a fan’s placard in the audience.

The shout-out, which echoed through the DY Patil Stadium, was met with roaring cheers from the fans.

Coldplay, led by Martin, kicked off their India tour with an unforgettable show that blended iconic hits, stunning visuals, and an electric atmosphere. The band’s setlist included classics like ‘Fix You’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, while the venue was transformed into a magical wonderland with colorful lights, elaborate designs, and confetti cannons that showered the crowd in carnival-style ribbons.

Martin, who has always been known for his warmth and connection with fans, also delighted the audience by thanking them in Hindi with a heartfelt “shukriya” after one of the songs. The evening was filled with moments of joy, leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement.

Ahead of the concert, Martin and his partner, actress Dakota Johnson, made a sacred visit to Mumbai’s Shri Babulnath Temple, where they embraced Indian culture by wearing traditional ethnic attire.

The India tour, organized by BookMyShow Live, will continue in Mumbai with two more shows on Sunday and Tuesday before heading to Ahmedabad for performances on January 25 and 26.