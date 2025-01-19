Chris Martin shouts “Jai Shri Ram” at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert

Jasleen Royal shines in epic duet with Chris Martin at Coldplay’s Mumbai concert!
Jasleen Royal joins Coldplay's Chris Martin for a memorable performance at their Mumbai concert, featuring soulful music, surprises, and Indian cultural moments.
Coldplay’s Mumbai concert dazzled fans with iconic hits and stunning visuals, creating an unforgettable experience. Chris Martin added some personal touch.
In a moment during Coldplay’s Mumbai concert on Saturday, frontman Chris Martin surprised the crowd by chanting “Jai Shri Ram” after noticing a fan’s placard in the audience.
The shout-out, which echoed through the DY Patil Stadium, was met with roaring cheers from the fans.
Advertisement
Coldplay, led by Martin, kicked off their India tour with an unforgettable show that blended iconic hits, stunning visuals, and an electric atmosphere. The band’s setlist included classics like ‘Fix You’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’, while the venue was transformed into a magical wonderland with colorful lights, elaborate designs, and confetti cannons that showered the crowd in carnival-style ribbons.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Martin, who has always been known for his warmth and connection with fans, also delighted the audience by thanking them in Hindi with a heartfelt “shukriya” after one of the songs. The evening was filled with moments of joy, leaving the crowd buzzing with excitement.
Ahead of the concert, Martin and his partner, actress Dakota Johnson, made a sacred visit to Mumbai’s Shri Babulnath Temple, where they embraced Indian culture by wearing traditional ethnic attire.
The India tour, organized by BookMyShow Live, will continue in Mumbai with two more shows on Sunday and Tuesday before heading to Ahmedabad for performances on January 25 and 26.
Advertisement