Dr Ambedkar’s ideals will give strength to Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Monday, asserting that Baba Saheb’s vision and principles continue to inspire the journey towards making India a self-reliant and developed nation.

Dr B.R. Ambedkar, born on April 14, 1891, in the military cantonment town of Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, was a towering figure in Indian history — an eminent jurist, economist, social reformer, and political leader.

As the architect of the Indian Constitution, he chaired the drafting committee and later served as the first Law and Justice Minister in the cabinet of then-Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Taking to social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today.”

“His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” he added.

In a video message, the Prime Minister described Ambedkar as a “symbol of humanity” who strongly opposed anything inhumane.

“He used to do everything constitutionally. He taught the society only one thing — become educated, and once you are educated, you will be able to talk to the world eye to eye,” PM Modi said.

He further recalled Ambedkar’s guiding mantras — education, organisation, and struggle for humanity and said that these three mantras “continue to inspire us and give us strength even today.”

Reflecting on Ambedkar’s life and legacy, PM Modi emphasised the social reformer’s unwavering dedication to the nation and to social justice.

“The spirit with which Baba Saheb Ambedkar did his work was completely pure national devotion, social devotion, and hence our resolution should be this — be it Dalit, suffering, exploited, poor, tribal, village dweller, slum dweller, yearning for education, if we have to do something for all of them, then Baba Saheb Ambedkar is always an inspiration for us,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the government’s efforts to honour Ambedkar’s legacy through the creation of “Panch Teerth” — five important sites associated with his life.

These include ‘Janam Bhoomi” in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, where he was born; ‘Siksha Bhoomi’ in London, where he stayed while pursuing studies in the UK; ‘Deeksha Bhoomi’ in Nagpur, where he embraced Buddhism; ‘Mahaparinirvan Sthal’ in Delhi, where he spent his last moments; and ‘Chaitya Bhoomi’ in Mumbai, his final resting place.

In addition, the PM Modi-led government also dedicated the Dr Ambedkar International Centre at 15, Janpath in Delhi to honour the Father of the Indian Constitution.

“Our government has placed Baba Saheb’s contribution in front of the country and the world with great intensity,” the Prime Minister said. “These Panch Teerth will continue to inspire the coming generations.”

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar and shared a video of his visit to the Ambedkar Memorial House in London.

“My tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. This video was taken when I visited the house where Babasaheb lived while studying Law in London. Now, this house has been bought and converted as Ambedkar Memorial House,” Rijiju posted on X.