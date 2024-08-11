SEVENTEEN tops August K-pop rankings, overtakes BTS for top spot

Korean boy band SEVENTEEN which has time and again taken over K-pop enthusiasts has now taken over BTS, one of the top K-pop acts, in August’s Brand Reputation Rankings. The Korean Business Research Institute released the celebrated brand reputation rankings for boy bands in August. The institute analyses data from major K-pop boy band acts, taking into consideration- consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community indexes. From July 10 to August 10, the boy band SEVENTEEN managed to grab the coveted top spot.

The August showdown was marked by a cutthroat battle between the boybands BTS and SEVENTEEN. While the crown for July was taken by the global sensation BTS, for August the renowned K-pop act SEVENTEEN managed to reclaim the coveted top. Both the ARMY (the BTS fandom) and the CARATs (the SEVENTEEN fandom) thoroughly enjoyed the thrilling battle of numbers between South Korea’s two most beloved boy bands.

Looking at numbers, SEVENTEEN led this month’s rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,988,919, amassing a 31.32 per cent increase since July. Key terms in their keyword analysis included the fandom name ‘CARAT,’ ‘unit,’ and ‘world tour,’ with ‘release,’ ‘recapture,’ and ‘donate’ being the top terms. The boy band’s positivity-negativity analysis showed an impressive 90.94 per cent positive reaction rate. On the other hand, BTS recorded a brand reputation index of 4,980,992 while it boasted a brand reputation index of 5,555,349 in July marking a 35.67 per cent increase from June.

Advertisement

As BTS took the second spot, the third spot was secured by Stray Kids with a remarkable 132.86 per cent increase in their brand reputation index, which reached 3,136,650. Last month, the K-pop group was in eleventh place. The group recently made a highly anticipated comeback with their latest album, ‘ATE,’ which garnered immense success and became a chartbuster. Coming in strong on No. 4 is ENPHYN with TWS taking the fifth spot.

In related news, SEVENTEEN recently announced its RIGHT HERE world tour, sending their fandom into a frenzy. Since the announcement, the CARATs have been waiting to witness the boy band in their element live- fusing their suave moves and style with enchanting vocals as they perform their hit tracks, promising a memorable experience. On the other hand, except Jin, all the other BTS members are currently serving their mandatory military services as they continue to take over the K-pop stage with individual acts.