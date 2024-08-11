BTS star Suga faces criminal investigation and jail possibility on DUI

K-pop boyband BTS star Suga is finding himself deeply embroiled in controversy after the K-pop idol was caught driving an electric scooter under alcohol influence amid his military service. Now, reports reveal that the K-pop sensation’s blood alcohol levels and a Reddit user pointed out the possibility of imprisonment being in the cards for Suga.

For the unversed, on August 6, while BTS star Suga returning home on an electric kickboard he took a tumble as he was setting up the scooter near his house. Following this, a police officer, stationed nearby did his breathalyzer test. When found that he was driving under alcohol influence, his license was revoked, and he was fined. Moreover, it was revealed that no individual was harmed or public property was damaged by the singer. The BTS member also revealed that he was not aware of the rules for riding an electric scooter.

As reported by news outlet Koreaboo.com, Suga’s blood alcohol content was measured by Yongsan Police Station at 0.227 per cent, which is eight times the legal limit. The BTS member now reportedly faces a criminal investigation. Suga could be facing prison or paying a hefty fine which could be between 10.0 million KRW (about 7,290 USD) and 20.0 million KRW (about 14,600 USD).

Moreover, a debate is taking place on Reddit where users are discussing what punishment, the BTS rapper could face. Pointing to the details, a user noted, “His BAC was 0.227 per cent, which is insane. He told the police he had one drink which is not true. Since it’s above 0.2 per cent, he faces potentially a higher fine or 2-5 years in prison. His scooter, based on the speed it can travel and weight, does not classify as a personal mobility device, so he will be investigated and facing charges akin to as if he was driving and operating a vehicle.”

Another user commented on the high level of alcohol in Suga’s blood, revealing the deadly repercussions of such a high count. The user wrote that 0.08 per cent is the limit for license revocation, and 0.227 per cent is what actress Kim Saeron’s blood alcohol count was when she crashed into guardrails and trees as she drove under the influence and subsequently got essentially blacklisted. “For most people, 0.227 per cent BAC is bordering on blacking out— it’s no wonder he fell over. I doubt he’ll get blacklisted, but to put it mildly, it’s a miracle he made it home uninjured and without injuring anyone else.”

Following the incident, both Suga and BTS’ label BigHit Music issued apologies for the K-pop sensation’s actions.