Selena Gomez announces ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 release date

Popular celeb Selena Gomez, on Wednesday, announced the official release date of the third season of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

Taking to Instagram, Selena dropped a picture which she captioned, “Some of my favorite people.. Only Murders In the Building season 3 is coming august 8th!!!! @hulu @onlymurdershulu.”

In the picture, Selena could be seen posing with actors Steve Martin and Martin Short. All the actors were seen smiling and standing next to each other as they posed for the picture.

‘Only Murders in the Building ‘ Season 3 will stream on Hulu from August 8.

Soon after Gomez dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“SO EXCITED FOR SEASON 3,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “ONLY LEGENDS IN THR BUILDING.”

According to Deadline, a US based media outlet, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building that stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize that a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late, reported Deadline.