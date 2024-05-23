Santosh Sivan makes history at Cannes with cinematography award

Esteemed Indian cinematographer Santosh Sivan is set to be honored with the prestigious Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

This recognition holds special significance as Sivan will be the first Asian recipient of this esteemed accolade, which applauds exceptional contributions to the art of cinematography.

The festivities commenced with a welcoming dinner on May 23, paving the way for a ceremonial event on May 24 to commemorate Sivan’s remarkable achievements.

A conference held at the Bharat Pavilion celebrated Sivan’s accomplishment, with the presence of actor Aditi Rao Hydari adding to the jubilant atmosphere.

Santosh Sivan’s illustrious career spans over decades, encompassing more than 55 feature films and numerous documentaries. His collaborations with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam on films like ‘Roja,’ ‘Thalapathi,’ ‘Dil Se,’ and ‘Iruvar’ have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Internationally, Sivan’s artistry shines through in projects like ‘Bride and Prejudice’ by Gurinder Chadha and ‘Meenaxi’ for M.F. Hussain, showcasing his versatility on the global stage.

The Pierre Angénieux ExcelLens in Cinematography award, introduced at Cannes in 2013, pays homage to the pioneers of modern zoom lenses. Previous recipients include luminaries such as Edward Lachman, Agnès Godard, Barry Ackroyd, and Roger Deakins.

Reflecting on his journey, Santosh Sivan expressed gratitude for the recognition, citing his early use of Angénieux lenses in the film ‘Raakh’ (1989). His seamless integration of these lenses into his visual style has been a hallmark of his craft.

Sivan’s work is deeply rooted in the visual culture of Kerala, his home state in southern India. He eloquently describes his artistic philosophy as a blend of light, shade, composition, and camera movement, creating a harmonious visual symphony.

Transitioning from celluloid to digital cinematography, Sivan’s films like ‘Urumi’ (2011) and ‘Thuppakki’ (2012) mark significant milestones in his career, showcasing his adaptability to evolving technologies.

The celebration at Cannes 2024 is a testament to Sivan’s technical prowess and his ability to evoke powerful emotions through visual storytelling. As industry luminaries gather at the Bharat Pavilion, the anticipation for the honorary moment on May 24 is palpable, promising to be a highlight of the festival.

Santosh Sivan’s recognition underscores the global impact of Indian cinematography, solidifying his place as a trailblazer in the world of filmmaking.