Avneet Kaur celebrates milestone with ‘Love In Vietnam’ at Cannes

Actor Avneet Kaur, recently made a splash at the 77th Cannes Film Festival with her debut international film, “Love In Vietnam.” Sharing her excitement about attending such a prestigious event and discussing her new project, Kaur described the experience as exhilarating and historic.

The festival saw the unveiling of the first look for “Love In Vietnam,” a film produced by Omung Kumar. This project marks a significant milestone as it is the first movie collaboration between India and Vietnam. “It’s an exhilarating feeling,” Kaur said. “I’m very excited to be a part of this historic moment. India and Vietnam have had very good relations over the years and I’m glad to be representing India.”

Kaur expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her fans for their unwavering support. “Never did I ever think this would happen so soon and we’d create history. It’s all because of my fans and their love and support,” she said. “I’m blessed and grateful for so much love at such a young age. And I promise to continue to break the barriers and keep surprising audiences with new endeavors.”

At Cannes, Kaur turned heads in a stunning navy blue outfit with a train, complemented by heels. She gracefully walked the red carpet, performing a traditional Indian gesture of respect by touching the ground and then her forehead, which captivated the audience. She also posed for the cameras, smiling, waving, and blowing kisses.

Kaur shared her red carpet moment on Instagram, captioning her post, “And we created history last night at the Cannes Red Carpet! #Cannes2024 #CannesFilmFestival #AvneetInCannes #CannesRedCarpet #LoveInVietnam.”

“Love In Vietnam,” features Kaur alongside Shantanu Maheshwari and renowned Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan. The film is supported by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, the Consulate General of Vietnam in Mumbai, and Vietnam Airlines.

Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi, “Love In Vietnam” is based on the bestselling novel “Madonna In A Fur Coat.” The film’s poster unveiling at Cannes was attended by the film’s stars, including Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, director Rahhat Shah Kazmi, producer Captain Rahul Bali, and co-producers Tariq Khan and Zeba Sajid.

Kaur’s appearance at Cannes and her involvement in “Love In Vietnam” highlight a significant moment in her career, showcasing her ability to bridge cultures and create history through cinema.